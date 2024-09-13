Faisalabad Police claim two robbers killed in shootout

FAISALABAD - Two dacoits were killed while three others managed to escape after encounters in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Nishatabad police limits.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that four bandits snatched a motorcycle, Rs40,000 and other items from Danial Naseer near Subhan Allah Chowk and escaped.

On information, a police team reached the spot and chased the criminals riding on three motorcycles. The policemen encircled them near Base Line but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing at the officials. During the encounter, one of the criminals received injuries due to firing of his own accomplices and fell down on the ground while others fled away. The police shifted the injured to a local hospital but he died.

The police recovered weapons, cash and a motorcycle, and started investigation to arrest the others.

The accused was identified as Shah Jahan of Rasheed Abad Bilal Park who was wanted to the police in 29 cases of dacoity, robbery, murder, etc. Meanwhile, some outlaws attacked a police team of Nishatabad police station to get an arrested accused, Anwaar Hussain, free. The police, in retaliation, also returned fire but the criminals succeeded in getting Anwaar Hussain free from the police custody near Dhutian Bridge. The police team chased and encircled the outlaws but they once again opened firing at the officials. During the encounter, Anwaar Hussain of Chak No 46-JB received serious injuries due to the firing of his own accomplices and the police shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital-I but he expired before medical treatment.