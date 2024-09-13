Friday, September 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fake milk supply gang busted, three arrested

Staff Reporter
September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin and Director General Punjab Food Authority (FPA) Asim Javed said on Thursday that a fake milk supply gang had been busted in Guru Mangat, a village near Gajumatta, and approximately 10,000 litres of contaminated milk seized. The raiding team seized 2,000 litres of thickened solution, along with various powders, ghee, detergents, and chemicals. These hazardous substances were promptly destroyed on site. Additionally, two supply tankers, three processing chillers, and mixing machines were confiscated. Three suspects were arrested, and a case was filed against them. Initial tests of the seized products revealed dangerous contaminants, including powder, formalin, and detergents. According to Minister Bilal Yasin, there were neither cows nor buffaloes involved in the production of the milk.

The suspects were caught red-handed while manufacturing the fake milk, hiding in two homes where they prepared the counterfeit product daily using powders, vegetable oil, and harmful chemicals. The ingredients used in the fake milk pose severe health risks to consumers.

Some elements spreading false propaganda, says Secretary ETPB

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1726118919.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024