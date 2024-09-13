FBL, Mastercard renew partnership for Faysal Islami Noor Card

KARACHI - Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Mastercard. The renewal and expansion of this partnership further elevates the Faysal Islami Noor Card, Pakistan’s groundbreaking Shariah-compliant financial instrument. As the first of its kind in Pakistan, this innovative alternative to conventional credit cards provides our valued customers with a diverse range of ethically sound options for their daily financial transactions and long-term monetary needs.

The Faysal Islami Noor Card benefits from Mastercard’s state-of-the-art security features, including encryption and fraud detection, as well as seamless integration with digital payment solutions and contactless technology. This ensures secure, multipurpose, and smooth transactions both locally and globally, significantly enhancing the card’s value for customers.

The agreement was formalized at a ceremony held at Faysal Bank’s head office, attended by members of senior managements of Faysal Bank and Mastercard, including Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO Faysal Bank; Aneeq Malik, Group Head, Consumer Finance Faysal Bank; Arslan Khan, Country Manager, Mastercard Pakistan; and J.K. Khalil, Executive Vice President & Divisional President, Mastercard.

Faysal Bank Limited remains at the forefront of Islamic banking innovation, consistently developing and offering cutting-edge, Shariah-compliant financial products that resonate with customers’ values and beliefs. The renewal of this partnership, underscores the shared vision of leveraging state-of-the-art technology and collaborative alliances to revolutionize the nation’s Shariah-compliant digital payment ecosystem.