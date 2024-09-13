Friday, September 13, 2024
FFC signs MoU with HBL to promote agricultural financing

September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), a key contributor to national growth, has partnered with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to promote agricultural financing in Pakistan. The MoU was signed at FFC’s head office the other day.

This partnership aims to enhance credit accessibility for farmers and provide tailored financial solutions to meet their needs. This initiative strengthens FFC’s commitment to fostering agricultural development and improving farmers’ livelihoods across Pakistan. HBL’s involvement highlights a shared vision of promoting sustainable agricultural growth by expanding financial access and boosting productivity.

Both companies expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing its potential to make a positive impact on farming communities nationwide. They also reiterated their commitment to create an enabling environment for agricultural innovation and progress.

