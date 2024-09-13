Friday, September 13, 2024
FIA arrests two ‘human-traffickers’

APP
September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two fugitives in crackdown on human-trafficking here on Thursday. According to a spokesman for the agency, the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore arrested Tahir Kamal and Yasir Shahid. the former was arrested in a raid in Lahore, where he was found to be involved in illegally sending individuals abroad. He collected Rs. 312,000 from a man on the pretext of sending him to Azerbaijan for job. However, he neither sent the victim of fraud abroad nor returned the money. He had been a judicial absconder since 2023. In a separate operation, Yasir Shahid was arrested from Kharian, district Gujrat. He had been absconding since 2016 over his involvement in smuggling individuals abroad.

APP

