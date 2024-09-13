Friday, September 13, 2024
First-ever Pakistan Cultural Day in Luxembourg on Sept 21

September 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The first-ever Pakistan Cultural Day will be held in Luxembourg on September 21 to introduce the rich traditions of Pakistan in the European country. Arranged by Pakistan Forum Luxembourg (PFL) at Ehlerange town of Sanem, the event will feature food stalls, arts and crafts, carnival games, live music, and charitable activities, according to a press release. The attendees will be treated to a variety of traditional Pakistani food stalls, with special dishes. It will showcase handmade arts and crafts, including textiles, pottery and jewellery. The charity stalls would be set up to raise donations to support various local and international causes.  Moreover, a lively music hour will feature live performances of traditional and modern Pakistani music.  “We are proud to celebrate the first Pakistan Cultural Day in Luxembourg. This event is an exciting opportunity for the Luxembourg community to explore Pakistan’s rich culture through food, art, and music while also supporting important charitable causes,” said Saad Siddiqui, a representative of Pakistan Forum Luxembourg.

