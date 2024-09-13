Friday, September 13, 2024
Formula One heads to Baku for round 17 of 2024 championship

5:48 PM | September 13, 2024
The 2024 Formula One World Championship continues with its 17th round set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, this Sunday.

The race will be held at the 6,003-kilometer-long Baku City Circuit, featuring a total of 51 laps.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is currently leading the drivers' standings with 303 points.

McLaren’s Lando Norris follows in second place, trailing Verstappen by 62 points, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc holds the third position with 217 points.

Verstappen has been dominant this season, securing the top spot on the podium seven times.

Other winners this season include Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Norris, and Leclerc, who have each won twice, and George Russell of Mercedes, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, and Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who have each won once.

