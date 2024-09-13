Govt will never leave traders in lurch, says minister

KARACHI - Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said the provincial government will soon extend relief to the concerned traders and shopkeepers in the main Saddar area and adjoining markets by resolving their pressing civic issues.

The Local Government Minister extended the assurance to this effect as he met a delegation of the Electronics Dealers Association in his office on Thursday. The delegation was led by the association’s President Rizwan Irfan who briefed the Local Government Minister about the civic problems related to the sewerage system, sanitation, and vehicular parking in Saddar and adjoining markets.

He told Ghani that traders on Abdullah Haroon Road and Regal Chowk area in Saddar had been acutely suffering due to the non-functional sewerage system in the busy commercial neighbourhood. Irfan said that motorcycle users had also been facing acute hardships due to the unscrupulous elements involved in illegal parking and personnel deployed at the authorised parking zones.

He said it was high time that the city’s major retail markets in Saddar areas should be freed of all the civic issues concerning Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, and Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation. The Local Government Minister welcomed the delegation of the Electronic Dealers’ Association on visiting his office. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s manifesto stood for extending maximum relief to the fraternity of traders for the economic stability in Pakistan in general and Sindh in particular.

Ghani said that he had directed all the relevant civic agencies and the Karachi mayor to expeditiously resolve pressing civic problems of the traders in Saddar and adjoining market areas. He said the Sindh government would resolve these issues very soon. The delegation, which met the Local Government Minister comprised Muhammad Farooq AB, Jawed Muhammad Ali, and Safeer Butt.