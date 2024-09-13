Gujranwala Board’s top achievers honoured at prize distribution ceremony

SIALKOT - At a recent prize distribution ceremony for top students of the Gujranwala Board, key figures emphasised the critical role of respect for teachers in education. Vice Chancellor (VC) of Government College University, Prof Dr Zareen Fatima, and Chairman of Sialkot University, Faisal Manzoor, highlighted that cultivating respect for educators is essential for student success and character development, which are crucial for achieving international standards in education.

The event, held at the Sialkot Chamber and organised by the Old Boys Association of Government Pilot School Excellence Centre, celebrated students who excelled academically. Principal Shehbaz Hasan praised the institution’s ongoing development and attributed its success to the dedication of its teachers and the support from the Danish Authority. He stressed the importance of providing students with a world-class education that moves beyond rote memorisation.

The ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests, including President of the Old Boys Association Junaid Aftab, former President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tahir Majeed Kapur, CEO of Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, and principals of various esteemed colleges. They awarded honorary shields and cash prizes to the high-achieving students, acknowledging their remarkable accomplishments.