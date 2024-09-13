Friday, September 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

HEC invites students, educational institutions, academies to participate in ICT Huawei Competition 2024-25

APP
September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited all students, along with Huawei ICT Academies, universities, colleges, and educational institutions from the Middle East and Central Asia to participate in the 2024–2025 ICT Huawei Competition. The Huawei ICT Competition for the Middle East and Central Asia, presented in partnership with UNESCO IITE (Institute for Information Technologies in Education), is dedicated to advancing digital learning and fostering collaboration between industry and education. 

According to official sources, this annual global ICT talent exchange event is specifically designed for students, offering a prestigious platform to showcase their talents and gain worldwide recognition for their achievements. This Competition will be held at 3 levels; National, Regional and Global. Regional and Global Awards Ceremonies will be held on-site. However, at the Award Ceremony for the ME&CA Regional Competition, we will honor “Excellent ICT Academy Award” & “Excellent Instructor Award”.

Some elements spreading false propaganda, says Secretary ETPB

Sharing the details of the criteria for regional award are including the “Excellent ICT Academy Award”, under which the academy will register or renew as a recognized ICT Academy for the year 2024. It should be among top 20% of ICT Academies in your country based on the student participation in the ICT Competition Preliminary. Exam and study Huawei courses on the Talent platform and have a minimum of 4 students who achieve HCIx Certification.

However, as per the Excellent Instructor Award, the instructor must be associated with a valid ICT Academy in 2024 and obtain an HCAI certification.

Open valid classes on the Huawei Talent platform and successfully train more than two students to obtain HCIx Certification.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1726118919.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024