Imran defends Gandapur but disapproves his remarks about media

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has defended Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s controversial remarks were made in the heat of the moment. During an interaction with journalists on Thursday, Khan expressed his disapproval of Gandapur’s comments about the media, acknowledging that Gandapur should not have made such statements.

Khan emphasized that Gandapur’s comments were overly zealous and not reflective of his usual stance. Khan reiterated his support for the media, describing their reporting under pressure as a form of jihad. He criticized those calling for Gandapur’s apology, labeling them as cowards unfit for the party, and suggested they should leave if they cannot support Gandapur. Two days ago, Khan had publicly backed Gandapur, asserting that anyone demanding an apology from him was unworthy of being in the party and should resign. Speaking informally to journalists in Adiala Jail, Khan reaffirmed Gandapur’s representation of national sentiments and criticized dissenting voices within the party.

THEY BOOKED A DEAD MAN WITH ME IN FIR, SAYS OMAR AYUB

“They are so incompetent that a dead man was booked along with me in a case,” PTI leader Omar Ayub said on Thursday. Talking with media, Omar Ayub, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, said that after my tweet they altered the FIR. “I have been booked in three cases and got bail from the Peshawar High Court yesterday,” Ayub said. “IG Islamabad has said that NA Speaker was aware about the Parliament incident,” PTI leader said.

“What it means to attack the parliament, it must be investigated”, he said. “Only suspension of the Sergeant-at-Arms is not acceptable,” he further said.

“Who were those people, whether they came from Nepal,” he questioned. “They are hired men, how can they hold dialogue,” he questioned. The opposition leader was talking about recent incident of the opposition PTI party’s parliamentarians’ arrest from the premises of Pakistan’s parliament. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq yesterday suspended the Sergeant-at-Arms and four other security personnel of the parliament over negligence in their duty.