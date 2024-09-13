Jhelum police book 3 police constables

Gujar khan - In a significant crackdown, Jhelum police have booked three police constables involved in drug trafficking, honey trapping, and operating prostitution rings within the jurisdiction of the civil lines police station. Authorities also seized substantial quantities of illegal substances from the policemen and have also arrested their accomplices in separate cases registered in the limits of Civil Lines and City police stations of Jhelum.

According to the details, Bilal Hussain, a resident of Chakwal, has reported to the civil lines police station that he fell victim to a ‘honey trap’ orchestrated by a woman, named Sidra, in collaboration with policemen who were already present in the house. He stated that policemen started engaging in blackmail and also snatched Rs 0.4 million in cash, and his Honda 125. The complainant reported that police officers physically assaulted him and issued threats, warning that he would be falsely accused of abducting a girl if he revealed the incident to anyone. An FIR has been registered at the civil lines police station under Section 395 against constables Mazhar Haider, Mohsin, and Iqrar, who were stationed at the City police station. Additionally, four unidentified individuals have also been implicated in the case. Authorities have seized 1.2 kg of methamphetamine (ice) from constable Mazhar Haider, leading to the arrest of a woman named Ansa during the operation. A case has been registered against Mazhar Hussain under Section 9 of the Narcotics Act at the Civil Lines police station.

Mr. Qamar Sultan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of PS City in Jhelum, said that during the investigations and attempts to apprehend the suspects, police recovered 1.2 kg of heroin from the possession of Yousaf, a civilian, and 1.08 kg of heroin from Waqas Habib, also a civilian. According to the SHO, these individuals were accomplices of constable Mazhar Haider. In a related development, another associate of Constable Mazhar Haider has been identified as Ahsan, a civilian, who was apprehended in possession of 1.2 kg of hashish.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Jhelum, Mr. Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, while talking to The Nation, said that the accused had rented a house in the Muslim Town area of Jhelum city and used to run a prostitution den and blackmail citizens.

He said that the internal monitoring of police stations has produced results, and actions are being intensified against those individuals he described as black sheep, who are damaging the reputation of the police force, asserting that such elements have no place within the police force. DPO Bajwa added that raids were underway to apprehend constable Mohsin, Sidra, who had been on the run since the crackdown, and other members of the gang, maintaining that strict action would be taken against them.