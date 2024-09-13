Kashmir resolution key to peace in South Asia, say experts

ISLAMABAD - Political experts and analysts Thursday emphasized that a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions is essential for achieving peace in South Asia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, experts and analysts, preferring to be identified by a single name, said in media interviews that the unresolved Kashmir dispute has led to excessive militarization and nuclearization in the territory, making it a ticking time bomb.

“The international community must pressurize India to resolve the dispute as per relevant UN resolutions,” said Dr. Sultan, a renowned political analyst.

Since August 2019, there has been a surge in extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called cordon and search operations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, experts noted.

“India has been impeding the way for over seven decades for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute,” said Dr. Yaqoob, a professor of international relations. “The UN is duty-bound to secure the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir.”

Experts also emphasized that the global community must hold Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government accountable for their war crimes against Kashmiris.

“It is time to bring Modi and his henchmen to book for their war crimes against Kashmiris,” said Dr. Kaul, a Kashmiri activist. “The world powers must fulfill their commitment made with the Kashmiris about the right to self-determination.”

The experts urged the UN to redouble its efforts to urgently resolve the Kashmir dispute and bring peace to South Asia.