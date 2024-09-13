KP allocates Rs320m for drug addicts rehabilitation

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs320 million for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts in Peshawar as part of the “Drug-Free Peshawar” initiative.

A high-level meeting was held at the Finance Department to discuss Phase III of the project, attended by Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam, Excise Minister Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Excise Secretary Fayaz Ali Shah, Social Welfare Secretary, and Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud.

Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam announced that preparations for launching Phase III are complete. The project aims to rehabilitate 2,000 drug addicts at an estimated cost of PKR 160,000 per patient over four months. Private rehab centers will be engaged, and advertisements will soon be issued to hire quality rehabilitation services.

The Social Welfare Department, Excise Department, and Peshawar Commissioner’s Office will coordinate to ensure timely execution.

In the first two phases, the project treated 2,397 patients, including 170 individuals from Punjab and Sindh, 19 women, and 104 children. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government plans to continue the project to accommodate those needing further rehabilitation.

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud, noted that the initiative is among the best of its kind globally and mentioned that Punjab and Sindh have expressed interest in adopting the project’s model. He emphasized that providing health, education, and rehabilitation is a fundamental governmental responsibility.