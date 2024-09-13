KP CM engages with business community to address challenges

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur hosted an interactive session with the province’s business community at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday. The meeting aimed to discuss challenges faced by businesses, gather input and suggestions for solutions, and explore sustainable development for the province’s industrial sector.

Attendees included Provincial Cabinet members Abdul Karim Tordher, Muzammil Aslam, and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, senior officials from the Industry department and its subsidiaries, representatives from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, and other business organizations across the province.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of mutual trust and cooperation for provincial progress. He praised the business community for their resilience amidst law and order challenges, which have impacted all sectors, including business.

Gandapur reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to addressing business community issues and announced plans for separate meetings with sector-specific associations. He identified unemployment as a major challenge and stressed the role of the private sector in overcoming it.

The Chief Minister outlined several initiatives, including three schemes for soft and interest-free loans aimed at promoting small businesses and enabling skilled youth to start their own enterprises. He emphasized the goal of making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa self-sufficient in industrial production.

Regarding financial concerns, Gandapur mentioned efforts to secure the province’s rights and sought support from the business community. On electricity issues, he revealed plans to resolve the problem permanently by establishing the province’s own grid and transmission company and laying a new transmission line to provide affordable electricity to local industries.

The Chief Minister also addressed trade with Afghanistan, advocating for its legalization and criticizing federal government policies for exacerbating business problems.

He assured that reduced and waived provincial taxes would be reinvested in industrial development and announced plans to cancel and reallocate unutilized plots in industrial zones and the mining sector. Gandapur concluded by emphasizing the need for collective efforts to build a prosperous society and expressed commitment to fully utilize the province’s industrial and mining potential for the benefit of its people.