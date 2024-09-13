KP CM seeks direct talks with Afghanistan, advocates for border trade

A day after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his readiness to directly engage with Afghanistan to address the deteriorating security situation in the province, he met with the Afghan Consul General in Peshawar.

During his meeting with Afghan diplomat Muhibullah Shaki, Gandapur conveyed his commitment to pursuing lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He urged the federal government to form a Jirga to initiate discussions with the Afghan government.

Gandapur also emphasized the importance of removing barriers at the Pak-Afghan border to restore normal trade activities and highlighted the KP government's dedication to resolving issues faced by legal Afghan residents.