KP food minister refutes corruption allegations

Peshawar - KK Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has strongly denied allegations of corruption made by Federal Minister Amir Maqam against the provincial food department, calling them baseless and part of a propaganda effort.

In a press conference at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, Zahir Shah stated that this year’s wheat procurement was conducted transparently, saving over Rs. 8 billion. He noted that the procurement was done at the government-fixed rate of Rs. 3,900 per 40 kilograms, with a provincial target of 300,000 metric tons, of which 208,000 metric tons were achieved.

Shah accused Amir Maqam of disseminating misleading information and engaging in negative propaganda, referring to him as a “protégé of Pervez Musharraf.” He alleged that Maqam had tried to acquire wheat permits through illegal means, which were rightfully denied by the provincial government” Toru stated.

He also addressed issues of poor-quality wheat in government warehouses, attributing the problem to the previous caretaker government led by the PDM, not the current provincial administration.

The minister criticized Maqam for failing to advocate for the province’s financial dues from the federal government, which total billions of rupees, and for prioritizing contracts and tenders over provincial interests.

Regarding recent comments on milk adulteration, Shah clarified that his remarks had been misrepresented. He explained that the 8% allowance for water content in milk was a concession for the summer months when ice is used to preserve milk during transportation, leading to water mixing.

Newly appointed Secretary for Food Saqib Raza detailed ongoing scientific analysis of wheat quality procured from Ukraine in 2023, with results to be shared with the media once available.

Shah concluded the briefing by urging the media to counter negative propaganda and avoid being used for spreading false allegations. He also revealed that individuals posing as media personnel had attempted to pressure the department into procuring wheat permits, resorting to blackmail when their demands were not met.