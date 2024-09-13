KP Governor emphasizes women’s role in art and design

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday highlighted the immense potential of women in skill development, particularly in the fields of art and design. He noted that women’s creativity and innovative thinking drive advancements and bring fresh perspectives to the industry. Investing in women’s talents not only enhances their personal growth but also contributes significantly to cultural and economic progress.

Governor Kundi made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Arts and Design Department of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University at the Governor House. The delegation, including Sehrish Zafar, Aneela Mudassar, Saima Naseer, Saniya Siraj, and Nida, discussed various proposals aimed at enhancing the province’s image through art and design.

The delegation highlighted the lack of infrastructure at the university, including designated spaces for practical activities, display centers, and classrooms, which has impeded research and practical work for students. They informed the Governor about a proposal sent to the Higher Education Commission, JICA, and the Museum Department, noting that no progress had been made since 2021.

Additionally, the delegation proposed establishing a Biennale 3D Installation Exhibition in Peshawar. During the discussion, the Governor assured full support for the department and recommended preparing a comprehensive new proposal. He suggested identifying countries that support fine arts and committed to engaging with the Higher Education Commission and relevant departments regarding funding and development partners for a display center at the Peshawar Museum.

Governor Kundi emphasized that such art exhibitions would positively showcase the province and the country on the global stage. He promised robust support for promoting these activities and extended an invitation to the faculty to hold an exhibition at the Governor House, assuring them of full cooperation from his office.