KP minister directs funds for water management in Charsadda

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barkwal has directed the immediate release of Rs. 11 crore for on-farm water management and Rs. 2 crore for water conservation in Charsadda district. He also emphasized starting development work in flood-affected areas with the support of the World Bank.

Barkwal issued these instructions during the Kisan Khuli Kachhari held in Charsadda. The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Attaur Rahman, Director General Agriculture Extension Abdul Qayyum, officials from the Agriculture Department, Water Management, Soil Conservation, Zemindar organizations, and elected representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Barkwal highlighted that the provincial government’s top priority is the financial prosperity of farmers. He noted that with World Bank support, projects in flood-affected areas will begin, including seed distribution and solving farmers’ issues directly at their doorsteps, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

He instructed departmental officers to keep their offices accessible to farmers and ensure timely distribution of government seeds and fertilizers. The Kisan Khuli Kachhari also addressed various issues raised by farmers, including preventing housing societies from being established on agricultural lands, modern farming techniques, machinery availability, development funds, seed distribution, and declaring flood-affected lands as disaster zones.

Barkwal mentioned ongoing efforts to promote agriculture and provide facilities to farmers in the province, including projects related to food security and transitioning tube wells to solar energy. He assured that Khuli Kachhari meetings will continue to address agricultural problems and implement practical solutions based on public needs.

The minister also answered questions from participants, emphasizing that the purpose of these meetings is to make plans according to people’s needs and to focus on practical work rather than mere announcements.

He called for joint efforts in the development of agriculture.