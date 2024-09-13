KP police chief woos protesting cops,  assures grievances will be addressed

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan has cautioned that individuals with vested interests are exploiting the ongoing protests by police officers in the province.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, the IGP emphasized that some miscreants are attempting to complicate the situation and demoralize the police force, but their malicious intentions will not prevail.

The protests, which began on Monday in Lakki Marwat district, continued for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with a large number of police officers blocking the main Indus Highway. They demanded an end to the frequent attacks they face and expressed disappointment with the government’s inaction and the silence of their superiors.

Similar demonstrations occurred in Bannu, where police officers staged a protest following another attack on their colleagues. They left their offices and police stations to participate in the rally.

The IGP assured the protesting officers that both the Central Police Office and local officials are aware of their legitimate concerns and are committed to addressing them promptly.

He emphasized that the KP police and security forces are dedicated to establishing a peaceful, safe, and prosperous society through the sacrifices made by their martyrs.The IGP highlighted the significant sacrifices made by the police force over the years, including the loss of over 2,000 personnel from constables to additional IGPs. He praised the force’s efforts in combating terrorism and working alongside the district administration and other forces to thwart the nefarious intentions of terrorists.

The IGP attributed the restoration of law and order in the province to the combined efforts of the police, army, and public. He acknowledged the unwavering support provided by the armed forces to the police at every challenging stage.

The IGP emphasized the exemplary professional relationship between the KP Police and the Pakistan Army, including the Frontier Corps, which has enabled them to effectively address all challenges. To enhance the efficiency of the police force in southern districts and protect officers from attacks, the provincial government has sanctioned 1,757 new posts and provided 36 vehicles (including armored ones), 12 APCs, 100 motorcycles, and 7 trucks.

“The police is a disciplined force and even genuine reservations require a proper procedure for resolution,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of parliament, top officials from the Bannu region, and senior police officers from the provincial capital held talks with the protesting policemen, assuring them that their grievances would be addressed promptly. However, the protesters remained adamant and continued their protest camp in the area.

This marks the first time in the country that personnel of a uniformed force have staged a sit-in and blocked a main inter-provincial highway for multiple days.

Their refusal to withdraw their demands despite numerous requests from their superiors underscores the severity of their concerns.

The protesters highlighted the numerous kidnappings, ambushes, and attacks on their homes and families in Lakki Marwat and other towns in the Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions over the past few years.