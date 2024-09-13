Lahore Police ensure security plan for anti-polio campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore police have implemented foolproof security arrangements for peaceful conduct of the anti-polio campaign across the city. Over 1,200 officers and personnel are deployed to ensure safety of polio workers in the provincial capital, as stated by the Lahore Police spokesman. The spokesman emphasised that the best security will be provided to the polio teams throughout the campaign, which runs until Sept 15. In this regard, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that no negligence will be tolerated in securing the anti-polio teams. The CCPO has directed the SHOs to personally oversee the security arrangements for polio teams in their respective areas. He mentioned that the city was also being patrolled by Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit Teams. He concluded that prompt action will be taken in case of any untoward incident. Meanwhile,Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) has intensified its efforts to tackle parking violations and the presence of illegal signboards across the city, and sealed over 25 properties. In response to directives from DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, the enforcement team conducted significant operations in Gulberg B-1 and T-Block, targeting properties that flouted parking regulations. Over 25 properties have been sealed as part of these operations. During the crackdown, numerous illegal signboards were removed from various premises, including well-known stores, hair salons, beauty parlors, offices, hotels, furniture shops, cement stores, restaurants, plazas, and more. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Engineer Tepa Iqrar Hussain, with Director of Enforcement Tepa-1, Farqan Zaheer, leading the efforts. DG LDA Tahir Farooq emphasized that strict actions against encroachments on parking spaces will continue without exception.