Mari for strengthening Sindh’s Agricultural industry through CPEC

SUKKUR - Vice Chancellor (VC), Sindh Agricultural University, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari on Thursday emphasized the crucial need to fortify the agricultural industry in the province by leveraging the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other cutting-edge scientific initiatives.

He stressed that the agricultural sector, which is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, must be revitalized and modernized to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Dr Marri highlighted the vast potential of CPEC to transform the agricultural landscape of Sindh, citing the project’s focus on infrastructure development, technology transfer, and market access. He urged the agricultural community to capitalize on these opportunities to enhance productivity, improve quality, and increase exports.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of embracing scientific innovations and technologies to drive growth and sustainability in the agricultural sector. He mentioned the need for research and development, capacity building, and collaboration between academia, industry, and government to address the complex challenges facing agriculture in the province. By strengthening the agricultural industry through CPEC and scientific projects, Dr Mari envisioned a future where Sindh becomes a hub for high-quality agricultural products.