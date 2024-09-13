Markhors thump Panthers in Champions One-Day Cup opener

LAHORE - UMT Markhors, powered by Kamran Ghulam’s brilliant century and half-centuries from Abdul Samad and Iftikhar Ahmed, secured a thumping 160-run victory over Lake City Panthers in the opening match of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup. Exceptional bowling performances from Naseem Shah and Akif Javed further ensured Markhors’ dominance at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

After winning the toss, Panthers’ captain Shadab Khan opted to bowl first, putting Mohammad Rizwan’s UMT Markhors to bat. The Markhors posted a daunting total of 347/6 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, Panthers were bundled out for just 187 runs in 34.5 overs, falling well short of the target.

The highlight of the Markhors’ innings was Kamran Ghulam’s superb century, his seventh in List A cricket. Ghulam scored 115 runs from 102 balls, including 12 boundaries and 3 sixes. After losing openers Fakhar Zaman (17) and Mohammad Faizan (34), Ghulam partnered with skipper Mohammad Rizwan, adding 133 runs for the third wicket. Rizwan played a steady knock of 45 runs, which included three sixes, before being dismissed.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Ghulam added another crucial 62 runs for the fifth wicket. Iftikhar remained unbeaten on 57, smashing 7 fours and one six. Abdul Samad then hammered 62 off just 25 balls, laced with 6 sixes and 4 boundaries, taking Markhors to an imposing total. For the Panthers, Mubasir Khan and Mohammad Hasnain claimed two wickets each.

Chasing 348, the Panthers crumbled under the pressure of Akif Javed and Naseem Shah’s lethal bowling. Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (4), Saim Ayub (20), Aazan Awais (1), Usman Khan (8), Haider Ali (2), and captain Shadab Khan (4) all fell cheaply, leaving the Panthers reeling at 52/6 by the end of the 10th over.

Imad Butt fought back with a valiant 72 off 62 balls, including 9 boundaries and 3 sixes. He added 59 runs with Mubasir Khan (33) and another 59 with Usama Mir (21), but their efforts weren’t enough to save the Panthers from a heavy defeat. Naseem Shah clinched 3-27 while Akif Javed bagged 3/43. The second match of the tournament will be played on Friday between Stallions and Lions.

Scores in Brief

MARKHORS 347/6 in 50 overs (Kamran Ghulam 115, Abdul Samad 62, Iftikhar Ahmed 57*, Mohammad Rizwan 45; Mubasir Khan 2/36, Mohammad Hasnain 2/61) beat PANTHERS 187 in 34.5 overs (Imad Butt 72, Mubasir Khan 33; Naseem Shah 3/27, Akif Javed 3/43) by 160 runs.