Friday, September 13, 2024
Met Office predicts hot, dry weather in most parts of country

Web Desk
12:12 PM | September 13, 2024
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and dry weather across most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. However, isolated rain, windstorms, and thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PMD also warned that heavy downpours and hailstorms could affect isolated areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening or nighttime hours.

Continental air is prevailing over much of the country, maintaining hot and dry conditions. However, a shallow westerly wave is expected to approach the upper and western regions by tonight, potentially altering weather patterns in some areas.

Over the past 24 hours, most of the country experienced continued hot and dry weather, with only Gujranwala receiving a light rainfall of 1 mm. Turbat recorded the highest temperature on Friday, soaring to 43°C.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

