Monsoon Mayhem

Rain is often seen as a blessing, but it can sometimes lead to natural disasters. Recently, the monsoon rains have been particularly intense across Punjab, with Multan receiving a record-breaking 172 mm of rainfall, surpassing the city’s previous record of 134.5 mm set in 1976. Karachi is also experiencing heavy rains, with reports of deaths due to electrocution. In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the situation is equally severe: five people have died after the roof of an automobile company’s warehouse collapsed under the weight of the rain. Additionally, a bus from a cement factory in Pind Dadan Khan veered off the road due to powerful floodwaters. These are just a few examples of the many incidents occurring daily since the start of this monsoon season.

To stay safe during such extreme weather conditions, it is important to follow some key precautions: avoid using electrical devices outdoors in the rain, stay away from electrical towers, and limit unnecessary travel when conditions are hazardous. Taking these steps can help prevent accidents and reduce the risk of harm.

HIRA AYAZ,

Islamabad.