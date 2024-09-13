Moving to UAE: Compare the standard work Visa and green Visa options

If you’re considering relocating to the UAE for work, you have two visa options: the standard work visa and the Green Visa. Both are designed for skilled workers but differ in sponsorship, duration, and application procedures. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Standard Work Visa The standard work visa is the most common choice for employees of mainland or free zone companies in the UAE. Typically valid for two to three years, this visa is managed by your employer, who also covers all associated costs.

Documents Required:

Passport-sized photo with a white background.

A passport copy valid for at least six months.

Attested university degree (required for certain professions).

Additional approval letters may be needed for specific professions such as physicians, pharmacists, nurses, or teachers.



Entry and Residency Process: If you are hired from abroad, you will first receive a two-month entry permit to enter the UAE while your employer processes your work visa. Upon arrival, you will need to complete a medical fitness test and provide biometric data, including fingerprints and an eye scan, for the Emirates ID.

2. Green Visa for Skilled Workers The Green Visa is a self-sponsored visa that offers greater flexibility compared to the standard work visa. Valid for five years, it allows you to switch jobs without needing new employer sponsorship. However, you will need to handle the application process and cover the costs yourself.

Key Advantages:

Extended validity and job flexibility.

Ability to sponsor family members for a longer duration.

Which Visa Should You Choose? Your decision depends on your employment situation. The standard work visa is often easier if your employer manages the process and covers the costs. If you value flexibility and long-term residency, the Green Visa provides these benefits but requires you to manage the application yourself.

Both visa types require a medical fitness test and obtaining an Emirates ID, which is necessary to legally live and work in the UAE.