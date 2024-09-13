Naqvi leads 74th BoG meeting in Faisalabad, discusses Champions Cup, Stadium upgrades

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 74th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) in Faisalabad on Thursday. The meeting focused on key developments in domestic cricket and infrastructure, with particular attention on the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup and future enhancements to cricket facilities.

The BoG received a comprehensive briefing on the Champions One-Day Cup and expressed its appreciation for Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts in attracting renowned organizations to partner with the tournament, which features the nation’s top cricketers. The successful start of the competition highlighted the growing interest in Pakistan’s domestic cricket. One of the key proposals from the meeting was the suggestion to incorporate the Champions Cup, which includes T20 and four-day formats, into the PCB Constitution 2014. This move aims to establish the tournament as an annual event, ensuring continuity and consistency within Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure.

The BoG also discussed the impressive response from the Faisalabad crowd and recommended that the PCB take full control of the Iqbal Stadium. They proposed upgrading the venue to international standards, allowing it to once again host bilateral international series. This move would not only revive the stadium’s significance but also enhance Pakistan’s ability to host top-level international cricket.

In addition, an update on the progress of infrastructure projects was presented, outlining the design and scope of work for ongoing developments. BoG members expressed their full support for these initiatives, emphasizing the importance of these upgrades in enhancing Pakistan’s image and the profile of its cricket.