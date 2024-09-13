Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on Fesco

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has imposed a fine of Rs10 million on Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) due to its failure to achieve 100 percent execution of earthing/grounding of its HT/LT poles/structures in its service territory. After due deliberations and taking into account the submissions/arguments made by the licensee during the hearing and in light of the NEPRA Act, NEPRA (Fine) Regulations, 2021, and other applicable documents, the Authority is of the considered opinion that the licensee has failed to provide any satisfactory reply to the show-cause notice served to it, said the decision issued here by NEPRA.

“Therefore, the Authority hereby decides to impose a fine amounting to Rs10,000,000 on the licensee due to its failure pertaining to 100% execution of earthing/grounding of its HTILT poles/structures in its service territory,” the order maintained. The Authority further directed the licensee to earth/ground all remaining (100%) steel structures within three months and PCC poles within one year. Failure to comply with the directions of the authority may lead towards further penalty on the licensee which will be decided after the completion of specified timelines. The licensee has been further directed to pay the fine amount of Rs 10 million in designated bank of the authority within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order and forward a copy of the paid instrument to the Registrar Office for information, failing which the authority may recover the amount due under section 41 of the NEPRA Act as arrears of the land revenue or through any other appropriate legal means in addition to taking any other appropriate legal action against the licensee for non-compliance, the order said. In order to fulfill the requirement of law, the authority decided to provide an opportunity of hearing to the licensee in light of Regulation 4(11) of NEPRA (Fine) Regulations, 2021, before finalizing the proceedings in the matter. Therefore, the hearing in the matter of SCN issued to the licensee was held on May 13, 2024, wherein, CEO FESCO along with his team, made the following submissions: i. Currently, FESCO has completed 46% earthing/grounding of HT/LT structures and will achieve the remaining 60% target by June 2024.

Whereas, the remaining 40% work will be completed by September 2024, said FESCO to the regulator. In addition to that, the proper earthing/grounding requires a deep boring in the soil to get the desired results of resistance, that’s why, it is taking time therefore, we are requesting NEPRA to extend some time period so that quality of work could be done in letter & spirit, it said. The Authority after examining the submissions of the licensee observed that the execution progress of the task is far behind its committed timelines. Moreover, the licensee has highlighted the reasons behind its slow progress such as budget arrangements, lack of healthy competition of contractors, bad weather conditions, and acute shortage of staff, however, these factors seem invalid and could not absolve the licensee from its responsibility to complete the task in a timely manner. It is a matter of record that five fatalities of its employees occurred in FY-2020-21, six fatalities (3 employees and 3 public) occurred in FY 2021-22, and four fatalities (2 employees and 2 public) occurred from July 2023 onwards. This reveals that the licensee has failed to rectify serious safety hazards, which caused the leakage current & harm to human life, and subsequently inculcation of a safety culture in its territory.

Moreover, to effectively address this public safety issue, a more comprehensive and demonstrably accelerated plan is required from the licensee, however, it failed to do submit the same. As far as earthing of PCC poles is concerned, the licensee has requested NEPRA to arrange a suitable meeting in order to formulate a strategy for their earthing. In this regard, it is clarified that NEPRA has already conducted a meeting with the licensee, wherein, the earthing design of PCC poles was discussed. Later on, the licensee had taken up the matter with NTDC, and accordingly, NTDC clearly communicated the SOP/design of earthing of PCC poles to the licensee. Now, the request for another meeting by the licensee is beyond understanding, and seems that the licensee is applying delaying tactics which is highly unjustifiable as already considerable time has been lapsed.