New Airlines set to launch flight operations in Pakistan

Several new airlines are planning to launch operations in various cities across Pakistan.

According to sources, local carriers such as Jet Green, Q Airways, and Go Green Air have approached the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the necessary licenses and permits. Air Indus has also contacted the CAA to resume its flight operations. Additionally, Q Aviation and Liberty Air have submitted applications to the CAA for licenses to start services within the country.

CAA officials noted that the growing number of airline license applications is a positive indicator for the nation’s economy. The introduction of new airlines is expected to offer passengers more travel options, boost foreign exchange earnings in the aviation sector, and create new job opportunities.

Currently, three private airlines — Airblue, SereneAir, and AirSial — are already operating in Pakistan.

In May, the CAA released a six-month performance report for airlines operating domestically, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The report, covering the period from July to December 2023, ranked PIA fourth in terms of operational efficiency, with a departure and arrival punctuality rate of 89.32 percent, indicating potential areas for improvement.