Nicky Ponsford appointed Director of High Performance at World Rugby

Since joining World Rugby in 2021 as Women’s High-Performance Manager, Nicky Ponsford has played a key role in restructuring the sport’s global high-performance strategies, with a focus on enhancing competitive gains aligned with the sport’s mission to expand its global audience.

Ponsford’s notable achievements include overhauling the preparation strategies for key unions ahead of major tournaments like the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 and WXV. She also contributed significantly to reshaping the global rugby calendar, promoting better synchronization between club and country, as well as the 15s and sevens formats in the women’s game. Additionally, new coach education programs and the deployment of specialist performance consultants have helped implement a holistic approach to elevating global standards as outlined in the women’s development plan.

More recently, in her capacity as interim Director of High Performance, Ponsford has extended her impact across the broader rugby ecosystem. She has led efforts to understand the needs of unions preparing for the new men’s Nations Cup in 2026, contributed to a remodeled Men’s Rugby World Cup qualification system, and spearheaded discussions around future women’s competition models.

Key performance initiatives under her leadership include the introduction of a two-division Nations Cup from 2026, a revamped Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup, a new Men's Rugby World Cup qualification structure, and a comprehensive review of global women’s competitions. These changes are aimed at raising competitive standards for both men's and women’s Rugby World Cups. Ponsford will be integral to discussions with unions and regions, creating individualized programs to advance the sport on the field.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin expressed his confidence in Ponsford, saying: "Nicky is one of the most successful and widely respected high-performance managers in the global game. Her considerable experience and energy will be pivotal in supporting our mission to grow rugby globally and broaden its appeal across nations."

Nigel Cass, World Rugby Director of Competitions and Performance, added: “Nicky has made a tremendous impact, particularly in redefining women’s competitions and reforming the way we collaborate with unions to achieve high-performance goals. With new men’s and women’s competition models and expanded Rugby World Cups on the horizon, Nicky’s expertise will be crucial in elevating global competitiveness and unlocking new revenue streams.”

Ponsford herself is enthusiastic about the future, stating: “This is a defining era for rugby with a clear growth mandate over the next decade. I look forward to working with unions and regions to provide targeted solutions that enhance competitiveness, within an evolving calendar of new competition models and expanded Rugby World Cups.”

Ponsford's leadership marks an important step in advancing rugby's global footprint, as she continues to shape the high-performance landscape for the sport across both men's and women’s divisions.