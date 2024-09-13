NIM officers visit LDA

LAHORE - Officers undergoing the 41st Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management on Thursday visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) headquarters for an in-depth briefing on the authority’s ongoing reforms. DG LDA Tahir Farooq provided the delegation with detailed insights into various aspects of the LDA’s operations, including property management, enforcement, town planning, land use regulations, building and zoning regulations, residential schemes, and mega projects. Highlighting key reforms, the DG LDA noted that under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the LDA was transitioning towards a paperless organization. The LDA is now the first development authority in the region to approve online maps, enhancing efficiency and transparency. To improve service delivery, the Citizen Facilitation Center at the LDA operates in two shifts, and all records are being meticulously sifted. Processed files are handled within 48 hours to streamline operations. The DG also outlined the ongoing comprehensive measures for sustainable development in the provincial capital and emphasized the continuous reform efforts aimed at enhancing the organization’s image and performance. Special attention is being given to revenue generation with initiatives modeled after corporate practices and specific measures for facilitating business operations under the “Ease of Doing Business” framework.

The delegation was briefed on the working of LDA’s subsidiary agencies, the Wasa and Tepa, and included an overview of the services provided such as property transfers, NOCs, and completion certificates.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Citizen Facilitation Center, where the delegation reviewed the various measures implemented to improve service delivery.

The briefing was attended by Chief Engineer II, Additional DGs, Chief Town Planners, Chief Metropolitan Planners, Director Admin, Chief IT Officer, and other senior officials.