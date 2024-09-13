Nobel laureate Malala calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and demanded accountability from Israel, condemning its attacks on schools that were serving as shelters for thousands of displaced individuals.

In her statement, Malala described Israel's attacks on Gaza’s schools as horrific, expressing her condolences to the families of victims affected by the violence. She emphasized the devastating toll on humanitarian workers, noting that United Nations volunteers were also being killed in the conflict.

Malala urged that schools and humanitarian workers should never be targeted in any conflict, stressing that Israel must be held accountable for its violations of international law. She further called for urgent global action to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

It is important to note that since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have resulted in the deaths of 41,000 Palestinians, with 95,000 more injured in what many have described as genocide.