Ombudsman highlights commitment to resolving complaints

Peshawar - The Provincial Ombudsman, Syed Jamal-ud-Din Shah, has emphasized the office’s dedication to addressing public grievances and resolving complaints related to maladministration by government agencies.

During a monthly review meeting on Thursday, Mr. Shah discussed the importance of analyzing maladministration causes and preparing reports with suggestions for improving the working environment. These reports aim to assist departmental heads in enhancing service delivery for the public interest.

The Ombudsman noted that the complaint lodging process has been simplified to increase accessibility for citizens. He instructed the implementation section to compile a new list of unresolved cases and coordinate with the Secretary of Law to streamline the system and remove obstacles in case resolution.

Jamal-ud-Din Shah observed that many complaints against government departments share common issues and suggested that remedies be discussed collectively by investigative officers to facilitate resolution.

A detailed presentation reviewed the activities of August. The Ombudsman noted slow case disposal and urged investigation officers to expedite their work, setting a performance improvement target for all officers, advisors, and consultants throughout 2024, stressing the need for collective effort.

The role of the media cell was praised, and it was directed to launch an awareness campaign at the regional level. The Ombudsman also recommended displaying advertisements about the office’s aims and objectives on BRT buses and at their terminals to inform the public.

Reports from deputy registrars of regional offices in Abbottabad, Swat, and DI Khan were discussed, with all three offices recognized for conducting successful awareness campaigns, including seminars and meetings with local officials and elders. The Ombudsman highlighted the importance of educating the public about the office’s role and the free nature of its services.

Additionally, the Provincial Ombudsman called for a conference of regional Ombudsmen and requested a date to finalize the program. He commended the Provincial government for strengthening the Ombudsman Secretariat through amendments to the 2010 Act, which revised implementation powers and enhanced institutional capacity.