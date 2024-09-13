Pakistan can effectively meet Romania’s shortage of skilled labour: Pak-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) on Thursday highlighted Pakistan’s skilled workforce in sectors such as IT, healthcare, medical, business and tourism, and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to meet Romania’s shortage of skilled labour efficiently.

The Pakistan-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group convened its first meeting on Thursday, featuring briefing session from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce. The briefing focused on key areas of cooperation, including economic ties, exchange of parliamentary delegations, manpower employment, human resource, technology exchange, sports collaboration, with the goal of enhancing bilateral and trade relations.

The briefing session chaired by Danyal Chaudhary was attended by MNAs Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Aqeel Malik, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, Salahuddin Junejo, Sadiq Ali Memon, Farhan Chishti, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, Ms. Izbal Zehri, Ms. Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, Ms. Nikhat Shakeel Khan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Romania, Muhammad Arshad Jan Pathan, virtually briefed members on the current state of diplomatic relations, regional initiatives, and cooperation in various areas. The comprehensive briefing encompassed the main sectors of cooperation including trade and investment, education, tourism, culture, health, sports, and people-to-people exchanges as well as existing bilateral agreements, trade statistics and opportunities for economic enhancement. The commerce ministry presented an overview of bilateral trade, investment opportunities and economic cooperation.

The PFG members highlighted Pakistan’s skilled workforce in sectors such as IT, healthcare, medical, business and tourism, and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to meet Romania’s shortage of skilled labour efficiently. Convener of the Pakistan-Romania PFG, Danyal Chaudhary, emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation. He also urged robust economic utilization of Pakistan-Romania bilateral political consultations to unlock new avenues for economic growth and cooperation. The Parliamentary Friendship Group reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger relations with Romania and emphasized the need for regular interactions between Pak-Romania Business Forum, B2B sessions between companies of both sides and frequent interactions between chambers of commerce in Pakistan and chambers of commerce and industry in Romania.

PFG members reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative efforts, emphasizing the importance of regular interactions, Parliamentary delegation exchanges and joint initiatives to address shared challenges and explore new avenues for cooperation.