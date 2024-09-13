Pakistan defends Kashmir’s disputed status at UNHRC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday defended Kashmir’s disputed status at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC).

Pakistan’s Second Secretary to the United Nations, Danyal Hasnain, delivered a forceful rebuttal to India’s assertions during the 57th session of the UN HRC in Geneva, asserting the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and calling for international attention to the region’s human rights situation.

Speaking under Agenda Item 2, Hasnain used his right of reply to challenge what he described as “unwarranted and fallacious comments” from the Indian delegation. He emphasized that no matter how much effort is made to obscure reality, “the truth will resurface in one form or the other.”

Hasnain laid out a series of key points for the Council. He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains a disputed territory, as recognized by multiple UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, which affirm the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination. He asserted that India’s continued presence in Jammu and Kashmir constitutes illegal occupation.

He highlighted the concerns raised by various international bodies, including the UN High Commissioners for Human Rights, UN Special Procedures, civil society organizations, and independent media, regarding the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He criticized India for reneging on its promises to the Kashmiri people, specifically referring to the 2019 unilateral abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status and certain safeguards that had been previously guaranteed.

In a pointed remark, Hasnain said that India’s actions were in defiance of international law, labelling the country as a “persistent violator” of UNSC resolutions and human rights standards.

He called on the HRC to remain focused on addressing the “continued denial of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination” and emphasized that it is the Council’s mandate to ensure human rights are upheld in the region.

Hasnain issued a strong reminder to the Council and the global community: “The truth may be stretched thin, bruised, and tattered, but it cannot forever be subdued by oppression and subjugation.”

He called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its actions and ensure that the rights of the Kashmiri people were recognized and restored.