Pakistan rebukes India for crushing Kashmiris’ rights

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rebuked India for crushing Kashmiris rights and banning several Kashmiri political parties under India’s so-called Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch strongly condemned the recent decision by Delhi High Court to uphold the ban on several Kashmiri political parties under UAPA.

She described this as part of India’s ongoing efforts to “subjugate the Kashmiri people, stifle dissent, and consolidate its occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).” She criticized the Indian judiciary for legitimizing these repressive actions, recalling that last year the Indian Supreme Court upheld the illegal acts of 2019 that revoked Kashmir’s special status. Baloch called upon India to lift the ban on political parties, respect the rights of the Kashmiri people, release political prisoners, and implement UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. In response to questions regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Pakistan, Baloch clarified that Pakistan had extended invitations to all SCO member states.

At this point, she said, no official communication had been received from India regarding Modi’s attendance. She assured that Pakistan, as the host nation, was taking all necessary measures to ensure the smooth and secure holding of the summit in mid-October. Addressing the matter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister proposing direct talks with the Afghan government, Baloch emphasized that foreign policy was the prerogative of the federal government.

She added that any proposals from public figures would be considered by the federal government, with decisions made in Pakistan’s national interest. Baloch confirmed that Pakistan’s military had responded to an unprovoked attack on its check posts from across the Afghan border on 7 September. She reiterated Pakistan’s stance that attacks across the international border are unacceptable and emphasized the country’s commitment to defending itself from any aggression. However, she was unaware of any diplomatic communications on the matter at this time. Highlighting economic cooperation with China, Baloch welcomed recent data showing an increase in Pakistan’s frozen orange juice exports to China.

She expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan’s agricultural products in the Chinese market, noting that both nations are committed to enhancing trade relations, particularly in agriculture. About reports of US authorities imposing unannounced restrictions on Pakistani journalists, Baloch noted that visa issues are important and should be resolved promptly. She reassured that the Pakistani government is in communication with the US Embassy regarding these cases. Asked about Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and the UN Future Summit, Baloch confirmed that Pakistan would be represented at both events. However, she said that the level of Pakistan’s participation would be shared soon. Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline project, a vital initiative for the country’s energy security.

She noted that the recent developments are being evaluated by the relevant departments and that Pakistan will continue to work with its partners for the successful completion of the project.

Baloch noted that this two-day event, part of an annual SCO mechanism, will play a significant role in preparations for the upcoming Head of State Meeting scheduled in Islamabad.

In a groundbreaking visit, Baloch shared that the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco, had arrived in Pakistan for a three-day visit.

She emphasized the historical significance of this visit, as it is the first time an IMO Secretary-General has visited Pakistan. Velasco is engaging with Pakistani leadership and senior government officials in both Islamabad and Karachi.

“Today, he participated in the International Maritime Business and Finance Conference in Islamabad, where Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar serves as the chief guest,” she added.