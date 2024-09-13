Pakistan’s Awais, Asjad set for Mongolia World Cup Snooker C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top cueists Awais Munir and Asjad Iqbal are set to represent the nation in the prestigious Mongolia World Cup (15-Red) Snooker Championship 2024. Both players departed from Karachi on Thursday, with the tournaments scheduled to be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from September 15 to 22. In addition to the 15-Red World Cup, the duo will also compete in the World 6-Red Snooker Championship during their stay. Awais Munir, who has been making waves in the international snooker scene, has his coach, Shoaib Arif, confident about his performance.

“Awais is exceptionally well-prepared for the tournaments, and by the grace of Almighty Allah, I believe he will make the nation proud,” said Arif.

Munir has quickly become one of Pakistan’s brightest snooker talents, boasting a stellar record in his first two international events, including one gold and two silver medals. His crowning achievement came in July when he clinched the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship, defeating Hong Kong’s Nansen Wan in a thrilling 6-3 final. Munir displayed incredible resilience, overcoming setbacks with scores of 0-65, 35-26, 27-36, 38-20, 0-65, 13-46, 8-60, 34-0, and 27-40.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Munir faced off against compatriot Asjad Iqbal, defeating him 5-2 despite initially trailing 0-2. Munir’s comeback saw him win five consecutive frames, securing his place in the final and continuing his impressive run on the international snooker circuit.