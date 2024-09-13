Pakistan secure semis spot with dominant 5-1 win over China in Asian Hockey

LAHORE - Pakistan’s hockey team sealed their place in the semifinals of the 2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy with a commanding 5-1 victory over China. The win, marked by standout performances from Nadeem Ahmed and Hannan Shahid, ensured Pakistan’s progression to the next stage of the competition. Nadeem Ahmed and Hannan Shahid each found the net twice, displaying remarkable skill and coordination, while Abdul Rehman added another goal to cap off Pakistan’s dominant performance. The victory came as a significant boost ahead of Pakistan’s highly anticipated semi-final clash against arch-rivals India on Saturday. India has remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter between the two traditional hockey powerhouses. Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan secured their first win on Wednesday, defeating Japan 2-1. Nadeem Ahmed opened the scoring in the first quarter, but Japan responded with an equalizer in the second quarter. However, Sufyan Khan restored Pakistan’s lead in the 10th minute of the second quarter, sealing the much-needed victory. Pakistan’s journey to the semifinals also included two hard-fought draws against Malaysia and South Korea. With momentum on their side, the team now looks forward to the intense battle against India, hoping to continue their impressive form.