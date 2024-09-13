Friday, September 13, 2024
Pakistani student critically injured in Houston hit-and-run

Web Desk
12:17 PM | September 13, 2024
Pakistani student Dania Zaheer was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Houston, Texas, suffering multiple fractures.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a speeding vehicle struck Dania Zaheer and fled the scene. Police are actively searching for the driver involved.

Memorial Hermann Hospital confirmed that Dania has sustained multiple broken bones and is currently receiving treatment.

Dania, a 25-year-old from Karachi, came to the U.S. to pursue an MBA in hopes of improving her family's living standards. Speaking from her hospital bed, she expressed deep sorrow, saying the accident has dashed her dreams.

Dania, a top student at her university, has received significant support. Prominent Pakistani-American businessman Syed Javed Anwar has taken responsibility for covering her medical expenses. The hospital, consulate, and her family have been notified of her condition.

Pakistani Consul General Aftab Chaudhry visited Dania at the hospital and pledged full support for her recovery.

Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed sadness over the incident and directed Pakistani officials to provide all necessary assistance. He also offered support to Dania’s parents, should they wish to travel to the U.S. to care for their daughter.

