The Pantheon, an architectural marvel in the heart of Rome, stands as a testament to ancient Roman ingenuity and engineering prowess. Built by Emperor Hadrian around 126 AD, this iconic structure served as a temple dedicated to all Roman gods. Its magnificent dome, a feat of architectural innovation, remains the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome. The interior, adorned with intricate marble and breathtaking coffered ceiling, exudes grandeur and elegance. Despite centuries of wear and tear, the Pantheon endures as a symbol of Roman achievement, attracting visitors from around the globe who marvel at its timeless beauty and historical significance.