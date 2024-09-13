PCB to upgrade Iqbal stadium for international matches

The Board of Governors (BoG) has recommended that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) take full control of Faisalabad’s .

During the 74th BoG meeting, chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, officials proposed upgrading the stadium to meet international standards.

In addition, the BoG was briefed on the Champions One-Day Cup, which kicked off at on Thursday with an opening match between Markhors and Panthers. The board commended Naqvi for his efforts in attracting top-tier organizations to partner with the tournament, which features the country’s best cricketers.

The BoG also suggested incorporating the Champions Cup, which includes T20 and four-day formats, into the PCB Constitution 2014. This move would establish the tournament as an annual event, ensuring consistency, continuity, and clarity in Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure.