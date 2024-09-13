PCB to upgrade Iqbal stadium for international matches

The Board of Governors (BoG) has recommended that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) take full control of Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.
During the 74th BoG meeting, chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, officials proposed upgrading the stadium to meet international standards.
In addition, the BoG was briefed on the Champions One-Day Cup, which kicked off at Iqbal Stadium on Thursday with an opening match between Markhors and Panthers. The board commended Naqvi for his efforts in attracting top-tier organizations to partner with the tournament, which features the country’s best cricketers.
The BoG also suggested incorporating the Champions Cup, which includes T20 and four-day formats, into the PCB Constitution 2014. This move would establish the tournament as an annual event, ensuring consistency, continuity, and clarity in Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure.