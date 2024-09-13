PM, Sindh CM discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik also attended the meeting. In the meeting, they discussed the ongoing federal government projects in Sindh and public welfare initiative being taken by both Sindh and federal governments.

The Sindh chief minister thanked the prime minister for taking special interest in the development of Sindh province. Murad Ali Shah also briefed the prime minister about the progress in the ongoing energy projects in the province, and the law and order situation. They also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Also, a delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The delegation comprised Member of National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, and members of KP Assembly Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf. In the meeting, the parliamentarians apprised the prime minister of the progress in the ongoing development projects in the province.

They also thanked the prime minister for extending the Federal Government’s cooperation for timely completion of development projects in the KP province.

The parliamentarians lauded the prime minister for his prudent economic policies which brought in the economic stability. The parliamentary delegation reiterated their cooperation to the government in its initiatives of public welfare.

Meanwhile, Members of the National Assembly from different constituencies called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The parliamentarians who met with the prime minister included Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazeer, Rana Iradat Sharif, Waja Pullain Baloch, Rana Muhammad Hayat and Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, according to a PM Office press release.

They apprised the prime minister of the progress in ongoing public welfare projects in their respective constituencies.

Lauding the prime minister for bringing in economic stability in the country, the parliamentarians also reiterated their cooperation for the initiatives aimed at the national development and public welfare.

IMO Secretary General calls on PM

Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The prime minister warmly welcomed Secretary General Velasco and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the IMO. He underlined Pakistan’s desire for expanding fisheries and maritime trade, exploring offshore resources, promoting coastal tourism, and fostering a sustainable shipbreaking industry.

The prime minister said that his government was prioritizing the blue economy as a central pillar of its economic development strategy. He highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in attracting investments and introducing modern technologies to advance fisheries and the shipbreaking sector. Through these efforts and with the support of IMO and international partners, Pakistan’s visibility on the maritime map of the world would be further enhanced, he hoped.

PM Shehbaz Sharif renewed Pakistan’s firm commitment to work with the international partners and the IMO to contribute to global efforts aimed at reducing maritime emissions.

Secretary General Velasco appreciated the prime minister’s leadership and Pakistan’s proactive approach towards leveraging its maritime resources for economic progress and its role in the global maritime community. He acknowledged Pakistan’s active participation in the international maritime community and assured continued support from the IMO in furthering collaboration for sustainable development.