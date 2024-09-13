Friday, September 13, 2024
Punjab Information Minister accuses KP Chief Minister of conspiring against federation

Web Desk
7:21 PM | September 13, 2024
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday, accusing him of "conspiring against the federation."

Bokhari condemned Gandapur’s recent meeting with the Afghan consul general, calling it a "revolt against the federation." She questioned the motives behind Gandapur's actions and the sources of his instructions.

She also targeted the PTI, suggesting that the party, known for stirring unrest, is attempting to replicate the events of the 2014 protest.

Bokhari warned that PTI's public gatherings in Islamabad and Gandapur’s meeting with the Afghan consul general could signal plans for further disruptive actions in the coming month.

