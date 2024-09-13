Rashid Minhas XI secure final spot in Hakim M Saeed Defence Day Basketball

LAHORE - The Hakim Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy Defence Day Basketball Tournament has reached the final stage as Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI secured place in the final at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The tournament, organized by Firdous Ittehad with permission from the KBA and under the patronage of the Sindh Olympic Association, in collaboration with the Hamdard Foundation of Pakistan, saw Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI defeating Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI by 38-32 in the first semi-final. For the winning team, Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 14 points, Hassan Ali added 12, and Abdul Rafi contributed 9 points. On the runner-up side, Sameer Saleem scored 12 points, Muhammad Raza 10, and Abdul Qadir 8 points. Technical officials and referees for the semifinal included Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Ashraf, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, Muhammad Usman, and Raj Kumar Lakhwani. The special guest for the match was SOA Patron Niaz Ahmed Rajput. Other notable attendees included Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tariq Hussain, Zaima Khatoon, and Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi.

The second semifinal will be played today (Friday) at 9:00 PM, between Maj Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI and Captain Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI.