RUDA, PAMRA ink accord for state-of-the-art vegetable market

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has stated that the vegetable market Kala Khati being built in Ravi City will be the best in Asia. The access routes to this market will also serve as a prime example of high-quality infrastructure. Metro and Speedo bus routes will be extended to the market to facilitate laborers and cart vendors. The project will soon be inaugurated by Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Minister of Agriculture mentioned that, in the future, this vegetable market will become an export hub for the region. He emphasized that the farming and cold storage of vegetables like tomatoes and onions, which are often in short supply, will be improved and their availability will be ensured to the public at affordable prices throughout the year. He expressed these views during a ceremony held to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA). The MoU was signed by Tariq Basra, Director General of PAMRA, and Imran Amin, CEO of RUDA, on behalf of their respective organizations. The ceremony was attended by Imran Amin, CEO of RUDA; Brigadier Mansoor Janjua, COO; Kashif Qureshi, Executive Director Commercial; Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo; DG PAMRA Tariq Basra; DG Agriculture Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, along with other officials. During the briefing, Imran Amin, the CEO of RUDA, explained that the vegetable market, spread over 300 acres, will have direct access from all sides. Trucks and vehicles will be able to enter the market directly from GT Road, Gujranwala, and the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway. The market is expected to be completed within 18 months, and the infrastructure will be of international standards. The market will also feature an export zone for fruits and vegetables, modern cold storage facilities, warehouses, commission agent shops, petrol pumps, and an extensive parking system. The cleanliness of the market will be managed by RUDA, while the operational system will be overseen by PAMRA. During the briefing, DG PAMRA Tariq Basra mentioned that discussions are underway with commission agents regarding the relocation of the Badami Bagh vegetable market.

Currently, 50 percent of them have agreed to move to the new Kala Khatai vegetable market, and the remaining will soon be persuaded.