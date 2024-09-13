SCCI president opposes export cess, warns of economic fallout

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq has voiced strong opposition to the provincial government’s proposed Cess on exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He warned that the implementation of this Cess could severely impact not only the province’s export activities but also international flight operations, cargo services, and Pak-Afghan transit trade.

Ishaq’s concerns were raised during a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Thursday, which was attended by various officials, including former FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour and other chamber office bearers and traders’ associations. The meeting discussed the enforcement of a 1 percent Cess on exports, a move which Ishaq and other participants strongly rejected.

According to Ishaq, the Cess could lead to a complete halt in exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and negatively affect flight operations, cargo services, and the Pak-Afghan transit trade. He criticized the provincial government’s decision as discriminatory, noting that no other province in the country has imposed a similar Cess. The SCCI President urged the provincial government to withdraw the proposed 2 percent Cess, arguing that such a move would help boost exports, trade, and business, as well as create job opportunities. He emphasized that removing the Cess would facilitate smoother operations for businesses and industries in the province, ultimately stabilizing the provincial economy.

Regarding bilateral trade, Ishaq referred to SRO-121, which exempts transit trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan from duties or tariffs. He argued that the imposition of a Cess on exports is unjustified and would severely damage Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, particularly in the context of transit trade.