Friday, September 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Seminar on shared water resources held at UET

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Department of Agricultural Engineering at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, in collaboration with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and USAID, organized a one-day seminar on “Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Water: State of the Basins.” The event also marked the launching ceremony of the Web-Based Knowledge Platform for the nine shared rivers between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The seminar aimed to provide an overview of the Afghanistan-Pakistan river basins and introduce participants to the Web-Based Knowledge Platform and its features.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Chairman of the Department of Agricultural Engineering at UET Peshawar, welcomed participants and underscored the seminar’s significance for professionals, researchers, and students.

He emphasized the importance of converting authentic data into useful information and knowledge to address current and future water management challenges.

Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations start in Pakistan

Dr. Azeem Ali Shah, Chief of Party at IWMI; Muddasir Shah; and Dr. Hammad Gilani from New Mexico State University presented on various topics including the state of the basins, the development of the knowledge platform, and its applications and usability.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice-Chancellor of UET Peshawar, praised the collaborative efforts of UET Peshawar, IWMI, and USAID. He highlighted the importance of improved water governance and management, referencing Islamic teachings on the judicious use of water.

In closing, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq thanked all participants for their engagement, contributing to the success of the seminar.

The seminar was attended by officials and researchers from the Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Agriculture Engineering Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Soil Conservation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, On-Farm Water Management Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, University of Peshawar, University of Agriculture Peshawar, faculty members, and a large number of students from UET Peshawar.

Jhelum police book 3 police constables

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1726201735.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024