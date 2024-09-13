Senators call for end to ongoing ‘intra-institutional infighting’

ISLAMABAD - Senators from across the aisle on Thursday called for an end to ongoing “intra-institutional infighting” to end political and economic crisis in the country with the opposition PTI sending warning shots of a turbulence if the ‘situation’ was not brought under control. Days after police and law enforcement agencies arrested MNAs belonging to PTI from the premises of Parliament House, the Senate also unanimously passed a resolution condemning the incidents. Lawmakers from both treasury and opposition opposed the September 9 incidents, saying “the shameful act has trampled the honour and prestige of the citadel of democracy.” “We also condemn the arbitrary abduction of 10 elected representatives of the National Assembly from the premises of the Parliament. Amendments and insertions to the relevant rules should be made to protect the blatant breach of privilege and dignity of its legislators,” says the resolution moved by Leader of the Opposition in the House Syed Shibli Faraz. “We recommend penalizing those responsible for this outrageous crime to restore the parliament’s esteem and sovereignty,” it added.

ANP Senator Aimal Wali Khan deplored that an infighting was underway between superior judiciary and the establishment as well as the government, which would not benefit the country. “The decisions of the Supreme Court are not being implemented,” he said while referring to the decisions of the apex court about holding general elections and reserved seats of the parliament. He said the conflict among the institutions was weakening them and the state. Aimal concluded by saying that they must make an example to those who were behind the arrests of MNAs from the premises of the parliament. JUI-F Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman said the situation was grim as security forces in KP were standing face to face against each other. He underlined that police had been protesting in Lakki Marwat district of KP against defence institutions and this protest expanded to other parts of the province. He emphasized that divisions among the institutions warn of a precarious situation. He also said that the incidents of arrests of MNAs were condemnable but added that police had also disrespected some elected members of the parliament when PTI was in power. Parliamentary Leader of PTI in the House Ali Zafar termed the arrests of PTI leaders and workers as the darkest day in the political history of the country under a so-called democratic government. He underlined that the acts proved to be a last nail in the coffin of democracy, constitution and right to protest.

He cautioned that a revolution will sweep away everything, making parliament, judiciary and all other institutions irrelevant.

Senator Zafar also declared that the PTI will hold a rally in Lahore, whether it gets permission or not.

He said that PTI had been facing every worst situation in the past since the party was ousted from power in April 2022. “But this endurance should not be considered as our weakness,” he said.

The Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the House Irfanul Haq Siddiqui speaking on his turn also condemned the recent incidents in parliament.

“The events neither elevated the stature of parliament nor brought pride for the government,” he said.

At the same time, he criticized the PTI’s past government for filing cases against opposition leaders. He asserted revolutions could not come through destruction and insult.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Senator Sherry Rehman termed recent remarks by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, he uttered at PTI’s September 8 rally, as shameful.