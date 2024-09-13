Friday, September 13, 2024
Seven drown in seperate incidents

NEWS WIRE
September 13, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI/MEHAR  -  A woman and her two daughters drowned in a water tanker in Landhi area of Karachi on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shaila 35 (mother), Rubab 3 years (daughter) and Yusra 5 (daughter). The incident occurred in a water tanker stationed near Landhi Hospital in Chowrangi, Bakhtawar Goth. The dead bodies were later shifted to a local hospital. Police have registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Four children drowned in floodwater in Kacha area in the limits of Bhandmari police station in Sindh district of Mehar, rescue official said on Thursday. The dead body of one child, identified as Asadullah Lakhair was retrieved from floodwater while search operation for three other children was going on.

