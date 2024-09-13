Sindh CM announces special funds for repair, reconstruction of roads

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said he would release special funds for repair and reconstruction of roads and streets damaged across the city due to rains.

Talking to journalists along with his cabinet members and Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, the CM said that Mayor Murtaza Wahab through a letter had requested him for special funds for repair of damaged infrastructure in Karachi.

He said that he would release the funds, but expressed concern over defective drainage system that kept damaging the roads again and again during rains. “I have directed the mayor to develop a plan and the feasibility of improving the city’s drainage system to permanently resolve the issue,” he added. Mr Shah said that due to climate change, the province had received more than average rains which damaged roads all over Sindh.

“The coastal districts of the province including Badin and, Sujawal have been inundated,” he said and added that similarly, on the left bank of the River Indus, torrents from Kirthar Range had also caused damage to the entire infrastructure. He said the government was assessing the damages to carry out repair work.

He said the provincial government would respect the views of the assembly members and the people of Sindh regarding the proposed amendments to the Irsa Act, just as it did in the case of the Kalabagh Dam.

Mr Shah said that the assembly had passed a resolution against the proposed amendment to the Irsa Act.

He urged the need to set aside all personal and political differences and strengthen the country as per the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam.

During the visit, the CM along with the cabinet members laid wreaths at the mausoleum, offered prayers, and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book reflecting on Jinnah’s leadership and his vision that led to the establishment of an independent homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent. Governor Kamran Tessori also visited the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum. He laid a wreath, offered Fateha, and penned his thoughts in the guestbook, paying tribute to the great leader. He said there was no room for extremism and radicalism in the country envisioned by the Quaid-i-Azam.